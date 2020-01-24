The Bachelor sneak peek: Victoria Fuller, Alayah talk about Chase Rice







There’s going to be all sorts of drama unfolding on Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelor, and it’s looking more and more like Chase Rice will be at the center of all of it. It doesn’t even matter if he is present for some of the drama!

If you hadn’t seen any of the previews so far for what’s coming, know this — the country singer and contestant Victoria Fuller have a romantic history, which is playing out in one of the most ridiculous ways possible. It’s clear that this entire situation was set up by producers — Chase didn’t know when he agreed to be on for a one-on-one date that Victoria was a contestant. Meanwhile, Victoria didn’t know he was going to be there, either.

So who did find out about Victoria and Chase? Alayah, who is returning on Monday night after being temporarily away from the show. She read some of the internet scuttlebutt during her time away and is coming back serving tea … which she gives to a lot of other women in the house. Victoria confronts her on it, which is the subject of the sneak peek below via Entertainment Weekly. She refers to Alayah as manipulative, which she objects to before Victoria threatens to go and talk to Peter about.

While we understand Victoria’s anger in this situation, we gotta be honest — if we had found out that a Bachelor contestant had a romantic history with the Random Country Singer who shows up on the one-on-one date, we have a feeling that we’d be tempted to tell everyone in the world. It’s just so crazy and absurd, even for a show like this. How many times do you have to see something like this play out? It certainly doesn’t come about all that often.

What do you think about this Victoria – Alayah dust-off?

