The Bachelor spoilers: More Chase Rice – Victoria Fuller ‘date’ details







Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelor is one for the ages. If nothing else, it’s got an insane case of producer involvement!

Over the course of the past few years, we’ve seen some of these wizards behind the scenes craft all sorts of shocking storylines. Yet, we’ve never had a celebrity roped into a date quite like what is happening here. Somewhere, the producers must have figured out that Chase Rice and Victoria Fuller had a romantic history. After all, not only was he hired, but Victoria was handed the one-on-one date card. Chase Rice didn’t know he would be seeing her and, seemingly, she didn’t know that she would be seeing him. This is an installment where there are some surprises all across the board, and the end result of this date (which, of course, also features Peter Weber) could be super-messy.

Think about it like this — how easy is it to enjoy some time with a new boyfriend when your old boyfriend is performing in front of you? Oh, and to make matters worse, Victoria is also going to be put through some tricky situations when it comes to her fear of heights.

For a few more details about the situation, check out the latest below! After you watch that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full series playlist.

For a few more details as to what is coming up, be sure to check out a part of the official synopsis below:

Victoria F.’s fear of heights is tested when Peter flies her to Cedar Point Amusement Park, where they have the entire park to themselves. The special made-for-romance day is capped with a VIP concert by country music star Chase Rice serenading the couple, but the entire date goes off the rails when Victoria F. makes a stunning revelation: She used to date Chase Rice.

There is going to be at least some comedy that comes from the sheer awkwardness of the position, but if you’re Chase we figure you have to go ahead and perform to the best of your ability. Think about it like this — you were hired to do a job, and that job was to perform during a cheesy date on The Bachelor. You still wanna sell records, right?

Related News – Be sure to get some additional news when it comes to Monday’s new episode of The Bachelor

How do you think this Victoria Fuller drama is going to wrap up?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some more news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







