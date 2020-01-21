The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Did Victoria Fuller date Chase Rice?







Tonight’s new episode of The Bachelor proved itself to be all sorts of crazy, and you mostly have Alayah Benavidez for that. She was at the center for most of the drama over the course of these two hours, largely due to claims that she was being fake and that she intentionally hid her relationship with Victoria P. so that she could be a part of the series moving forward.

Yet, Alayah did intentionally disclose something and engaged in some trickery — we just don’t know why she thought that knowing Victoria was a big thing when Caelynn and Hannah Brown knew each other last season and they got a lot of drama out of it. Production doesn’t care about that!

Well, here’s the crazy thing — despite sending Alayah home at the end of tonight’s episode, we did wonder if he considered bringing her back.

Moving forward now, the drama may shift and suddenly be about someone else — Victoria Fuller. Why? It just so happens that she used to date Chase Rice, who was set to perform on her date! In a world where the show’s producers love to do all sorts of diabolical stuff, this has to be the craziest thing that we’ve seen yet. Just think about — how does this scenario come about? It’s one of the weirdest things that has ever happened, and it even overshadows what happened tonight with Alayah.

We’re not sure that Victoria and Chase having a past is going to necessarily keep her from moving forward with Peter, but we’re suddenly very interested in what some of these conversations are going to be.

What do you think is coming on The Bachelor episode 4?

How do you think the Victoria – Chase situation will play out? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

