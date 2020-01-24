





While there was a lot of sadness and devastation throughout Grey’s Anatomy season 16, there were a few moments of joy. One of the biggest ones came courtesy of Teddy and Owen, who announced near the end of the episode that they are engaged!

When the proposal happened, there were questions as to how Owen went about it. Did he do this because he felt that he had to? We don’t think that this is the case judging from the way that he went about his speech. He loves Teddy and it seems like for one of the few moments on this show, the guy is at peace with a decision. He didn’t seem to be waffling that much about it!

Yet, there are some complications that are going to be coming up at some point down the road. Just remember that Amelia may be pregnant with Owen’s baby, and that is not something that she has announced. To go along with that, this is something that Amelia has even told Link. There’s a lot to be sorted out, and we imagine that a part of it is going to revolve around how Dr. Koracick feels about it.

As for some of the other big revelations at the heart of this episode, the hospital is rallying around Bailey as best as possible following her miscarriage. It’s devastating, but Meredith knows the pain and is intent on ensuring that Miranda does not feel alone. Meanwhile, you’re also seeing Maggie face some significant challenges of her own after she was sued for the wrongful death of her cousin. We saw this story play out earlier this season but it’s still very much leaving a mark. It’s also going to define what she goes through over these next few weeks.

