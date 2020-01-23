Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 11 spoilers: Will Maggie be okay?







Next week, Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 11 is going to be arriving and through it, you’ll see the continuation of many stories. To go along with that, you will also have an opportunity to adress some that there may not be time for on the midseason premiere this Thursday. Take, for example, some of the stuff that is going on with Maggie. She’s still reeling over what happened to her cousin and the responsibility she feels for it. Some other characters may try to help her, but is she going to find a sense of closure? Will she be able to move forward? We have a feeling that doing this is easier said than done.

Want some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy in video form right now? Then view some of the latest discussion now at the bottom of this article! After you do just that, remember here to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have more news there coming up!

Meanwhile, this episode is also going to feature Bailey coming back to work after her devastating miscarriage, Meredith thinking about her romantic future, and Amelia pondering over her own future with Link. She wants to be with him, but she also recognizes that she may need to come clean over the fact that her baby could belong to Owen instead of him.

For a few more details, remember now to check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 11 synopsis:

Richard finds out Maggie quit Grey Sloan and is concerned about how she’s handling the death of her patient who was her estranged cousin. Bailey returns to work after taking some personal time off, although Koracick doesn’t make her first day as easy as she’d like. Meanwhile, Meredith thinks she might miss DeLuca, and Amelia has an update for Link on her pregnancy.

Don’t expect all of these storylines to be resolved in this episode alone — for Maggie in particular, we imagine that we’re not going to get any answers about her recovery right away. Be prepared for that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now on Grey’s Anatomy, including reviews and a whole lot more

What do you want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







