The Flash season 6 episode 11 spoilers: How Katee Sackhoff returns







In a recent teaser for The Flash season 6, you may have caught a glimpse of Katee Sackhoff’s return as Amunet. Now, we have a few more details all about when she’s coming back and more!

This week, The CW confirmed that the one-time Battlestar Galactica star is going to be returning for the upcoming February 11 episode entitled “Love is a Battlefiend” — one that will definitely have a Valentine’s Day feel to it. Just remember that this is not the sort of show that’s just going to let all of its characters sit around and enjoy some romantic time with each other. There will be some chaos sprinkled in, and you have to just go ahead and be prepared for that now.

For a little bit more on that, check out the full The Flash season 6 episode 11 synopsis below:

LOVE IS IN THE AIR – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) plan a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day but their evening is interrupted by an old foe – Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff). Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the holiday spirit and attempts to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old love. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh (#611). Original airdate 2/11/2020.

While a lot of this sounds fun and we love the creativity Sackhoff brings to Amunet, we do think that it doesn’t do a whole lot when it comes to teeing up whatever is going to be coming through the remainder of the season. There is still no precise indication as to who the larger threats are going to be, as nice as it would be to figure some of that stuff out. We know that this is a post-Crisis world and with that, there are likely to be a few differences. Some could prove to be expected, whereas others could blindside just about everyone and there is some excitement in that.

Remember that The Flash is poised to return with new episodes on Tuesday, February 4 — you can read more about the first episode back over at the link here.

What do you want to see on The Flash season 6 episode 11?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes right now! Once there’s more news to report, we’ll absolutely have it for you here. (Photo: The CW.)

