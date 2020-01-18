The Flash season 6 episode 10 spoilers: Iris’ danger in ‘Marathon’







This week, The CW revealed some of the first information on The Flash season 6 episode 10, a story entitled “Marathon.” To call this one important is still not doing it justice. This marks the first installment since Crisis on Infinite Earths and for these characters, they are facing many mysteries and a world that, on some level, they may no longer recognize. How can you expect them to, all things considered? We don’t know what sort of changes are coming to this world, but we’re pretty sure that there is going to be some crazy stuff throughout the hour.

To help set up what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full The Flash season 6 episode 10 synopsis below right now:

LIFE AFTER THE CRISIS – After The Citizen prints an explosive story, Iris’s (Candice Patton) life is threatened. Refusing to hide from those that are attacking her, Iris sets out to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) must face the consequences of the Crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish for him. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Barnett (#610). Original airdate 2/4/2020.

It’s clear after reading this that The CW doesn’t want to give too much stuff away in advance of this episode and, in all honesty, we get it. We know that there’s so many different twists and turns still coming, including a new Big Bad and some new faces turning up, as well. There’s a lot of time still to come this season, and that gives the writers a lot of flexibility and chances to be patient.

After an excellent first half to season 6, we’re feeling pretty confident that showrunner Eric Wallace and the writers are going to deliver something great. While this story may be about heroes, it’s defined by the relationships that lie underneath. Also, remember the classic adage of “not all heroes wear capes.” It matters here considerably.

