Criminal Minds season 15 episode 5 promo: Simmons, Alvez abducted!







Just in case it wasn’t clear already that Criminal Minds season 15 is trying to up some of the stakes, we’ve got that for you below!

If you look below, you can get a greater sense of some of what is coming … and the danger that a couple of our characters will be presented with. We knew in advance of this episode (entitled “Ghost”) that we were going to be seeing some sort of super-dangerous copycat serial killer. What we did not realize is that eventually, Simmons and Alvez would find themselves kidnapped.

We don’t have to tell you how bad this is. These are two of the BAU’s strongest field agents and people who have a tendency to get out of any situation. Now, they’re going to be reliant on everyone else to find them and make sure that they are okay. There are some other personal concerns here, as well — Simmons is a new dad and while we haven’t heard too much about Luke’s personal life this season, we have to think that he’s got some stuff going on beyond his job, as well. There’s a lot riding on this rescue.

While we would love to sit here and pretend like this could be the last rescue operation of the season for the BAU, we have a feeling that it’s not. After all, we’ve come to know better as a result of watching this show with all of its various highs and lows over the years. Also, we still know that there are still five more episodes following this one. That means plenty of chances for tension to ramp up and for other characters (potentially Everett Lynch) to cause some more problems.

