Criminal Minds season 15 episode 5 spoilers: Prepare now for ‘Ghost’







Criminal Minds season 15 episode 5 carries with it the title of “Ghost,” but we don’t think spirits are going to start flying around. Yet, there could be a heavy presence involving the dead in this episode as we see the BAU try to uncover what happens with a copycat serial killer in Illinois. It’s the sort of threat that could put the entire team on edge … and also leave them feeling a certain amount of danger.

“Ghost”– Following a series of fatal shootings, the BAU team travels to Des Plaines, Ill. to investigate what appears to be a copycat serial killer. Their efforts are thrown off track when members of the BAU are targeted, on CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, Jan. 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

On the surface, it’s true that this feels very much like your typical UnSub-of-the-week story that we have born witness to on Criminal Minds for so many years. Is there still a chance that there is something more underneath the surface here? Sure, with the simplest explanation being that this could be a chance to bring back the Everett Lynch story. We know that there is a whole lot more going on with this character, though there’s no guarantee that we’ll have a chance to see him just yet.

It does also remain to be seen if some other parts of tonight’s “Saturday” play a role in the future — including Reid’s new potential love interest Maxine.

