Legacies season 2 episode 10 sneak peek: All about Coven Day







What makes Coven Day so special? That’s something that will be asked at the center of Legacies season 2 episode 10 when it arrives on The CW tonight. This is an episode where we’re going to see plans for a celebration … but then also something that goes terribly awry. Can you really expect anything else within this world? It’s hard.

In the sneak peek below, you get somewhat of a primer as to why Coven Day matters so much — after all, for many of the witches at the Salvatore School, they have felt some persecution. Because of this, Coven Day is a chance for witches to celebrate themselves. They can relish in their achievements and embrace their community … or so they hope.

But is there something wrong with Alyssa Chang? That is something that this sneak peek tries its best to examine, mostly because she seems a little off and could be impacted by the latest monster. It feels like the final goal here is to use her to spread chaos across the covens and turn witches against each other. Basically, she may be out to destroy the covens from within … not that she really has all that much control if she’s being manipulated in order to do it.

Could all of this be thoroughly entertaining? We’re banking on it, and we think that the bar was set high after last week’s weird/delightful story about how the Necromancer worked in order to get his groove back. This show is able to take these sort of risks, largely because they’ve set up a world for themselves where almost anything is possible. In situations like this, that can be an incredible asset. It definitely leaves the door open for all sorts of craziness down the line — Coven Day could end up being the tip of the iceberg.

