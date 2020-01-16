Legacies season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Prepare for coven chaos







Excited in advance for Legacies season 2 episode 10? We hope so, since there’s a lot of stuff we know to anticipate in advance! This is going to be an hour jam-packed full of creepy circumstances and surprises. It’s also going to give you an opportunity in order to check out a celebration mixed with something/someone desperate to stop said celebration. Why do so many occasions on this show fall apart over time?

Within this particular episode, Coven Day is going to be at the center of the drama. Unfortunately, a monster will surface, cause some chaos, and leave the students of the Salvatore reeling. They may not know if up is down or if left is right by the end of it! We’re preparing/crossing our fingers for all sorts of interesting stuff coming down the road.

Want to get a few more details now all about what’s to come? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Legacies season 2 episode 10 synopsis right away:

HAPPY COVEN DAY – As the witches of the Salvatore School come together to celebrate Coven Day, the latest monster to infiltrate the school targets Alyssa Chang (guest star Olivia Liang) and the other students by spreading discord and creating chaos among the covens. Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) search for a solution that keeps Josie protected from the dark magic brewing inside the mora miserium. Fed up with feeling powerless alongside Hope, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) asks her to give him self-defense training. Finally, Alaric’s past comes back to haunt him. Quincy Fouse and Chris Lee also star. America Young directed the episode written by Adam Higgs & Josh Eiserike (#210). Original airdate 1/23/2020.

Before this episode concludes, we imagine that we’re going to have a chance to see a few more jaw-dropping moments, and maybe also some old-school history, as well! We’ll admit that we’re very much psyched in order to find out how the Alaric storyline could translate over to The Vampire Diaries way back when … if it does.

