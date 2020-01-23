Doctor Who season 13 spoilers: Jodie Whittaker returning







Just in case there was any confusion out there, let’s make it known now — Jodie Whittaker will return for Doctor Who season 13. The story of this version of The Doctor is not done yet!

The news this week was confirmed by Whittaker via Entertainment Weekly, where she made it clear that she just doesn’t have any desire to step away from the role that she took on at the start of season 11:

“Yes, I’m doing another season … That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say, but it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] because it would be a massive lie! [Laughs] I absolutely adore it. At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight!”

Whittaker’s time as The Doctor has led to a wide range of different opinions — we’ve thought that she’s made a fantastic Doctor, even if the episodes backing her up have not always been stellar. Yet, we’d say that three out of the first four episodes this season have been strong, with the most-recent installment focusing on Nikola Tesla offering up a lot of imagination and also entertainment.

Whittaker sticking around for three seasons would mirror on some level the commitment by some other recent Doctors. Beyond that, though, we don’t want to be optimistic for more. This is such a demanding, time-intensive gig that the majority of people eventually want to move on. By the end of season 13, Jodie may have left her stamp on the show in a rather big way! We’re sure that come next year, even if season 13 hasn’t premiered yet, there will already be rumors aplenty about a successor. We’ve just seen This so many tiems over the years that it’s hard to imagine that changing.

What do you want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 13?

What do you want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 13?

