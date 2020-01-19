Doctor Who season 12 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Fugitive of the Judoon’







Want to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who season 12 episode 5? Let’s just hype up the return of the Judoon! For those of you who are interested in getting back an iconic group of Doctor Who characters, this is a chance for that very thing.

So, of course, the question is how the Judoon are going to factor into this episode. What are the circumstances that bring them back? We’re going to be back to the present within this episode, so there aren’t any big journeys into the past for at least one more episode. Yet, there’s still going to be a chance for all sorts of great stuff coming, and who knows? Maybe some other familiar monsters will be around on the show soon enough.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Doctor Who season 12 episode 5 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

Stomping their way into present-day Gloucester, the Judoon are on the hunt for someone on the run. Who is this fugitive? And why are these alien mercenaries after them?

There’s a lot of questions worth wondering on this episode, largely due to the fact that there’s no scoop on The Doctor, or really any of The Doctor’s Companions, in here at all. How are they going to be involved in all of this? No matter what happens, we hope that there’s at least some nostalgia in the are in this episode. If we get that mixed with some adventure and a few different twists, we got a good sense that we’re going to be happy when some of the dust settles.

What do you think is coming on Doctor Who season 12 episode 5?

