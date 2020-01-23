Power Book II: Ghost spoilers: Meet Mary J. Blige’s character Monet







We’ve waited a really long time to get a good sense of Mary J. Blige’s main character on Power Book II: Ghost, and with that, we’re excited to share some news now!

According to Entertainment Weekly, Blige is going to be playing the part of Monet on the series. We knew previously that she was incredibly smart and has some connections to the criminal world, but why not check out a few more details as well? She works out of Queens, rules her business with an “iron fist,” and also has a daughter named Diana. Here is some of what Power creator / showrunner Courtney Kemp had to say to the aforementioned website:

“Power obviously is a masculine show but has very strong female characters … For Mary’s character, we use all the power and presence of the actress to communicate how this is a woman who is remarkable and unique in her abilities. She’s as smart, savvy, and strategic as Ghost ever was, but her learning doesn’t come from books. We always said Ghost was a bookish kid who read all the time. This woman’s acumen comes from the street.”

Book II is meant to feature some people from the established Power world, but also a number of new characters as well. That will include the already-announced role of an attorney with questionable ethical boundaries, played by Method Man. We feel like there are some other details about Book II that are being kept under wraps until after Power concludes its run in February. We would imagine that Blige is meant to be the primary lead, mostly because this is a show that is meant to have a little bit of a different feel. Yet, a lot of the themes and ideas of the series are still the same. It’s still going to be about what happens when people battle their way to the top, and also the complications that can come from defeating others along the way.

