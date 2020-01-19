Power season 6 episode 14 spoilers: ‘Reversal of Fortune’ hopes







Are you eager to check out Power season 6 episode 14 on Starz? This is, after all, the penultimate episode of the series.

So what do we know about what lies ahead? A lot of it starts with what we know already — Paz is out of the picture. Meanwhile, we know that Dre did not shoot Ghost, either. If tonight’s episode 13 is like the past two, there’s a good chance that Tommy isn’t the one responsible, either. This narrows down the field to four candidates in Tariq, Tasha, Saxe, and Tate. This episode could revolve around at least one or two of them. More than likely, another candidate will be ruled out entering the series finale. We think personally that Tariq and Tasha are going to set up as two of the biggest candidates; go ahead and be prepared for that…

Remember this as we enter the hour — the folks behind-the-scenes at Starz are not going to be eager to tell you the truth about the shooter until the series finale. This is a story that the writers are eager to keep under wraps, more than likely. We obviously want to learn about this, but also what the future holds for all of the surviving characters. Who will survive, and will any of them have an opportunity to appear in the Power Book II: Ghost spin-off show? (That probably is not going to air until a little bit later this summer, even if work’s been done on it for a good time.)

