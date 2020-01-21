Criminal Minds season 15 episode 4 sneak peek: Reid meets Maxine







Who is Maxine? You’re going to learn more about her on Criminal Minds season 15 episode 4, an hour that looks and feels delightful. This episode, entitled “Saturday,” is going to look at what lives are like for some members of the BAU away from work.

When it comes to Spencer Reid, it’s pretty clear in the sneak peek below that he is desperate to actually get back to work. It’s the place that makes him the most comfortable, which is why he almost pleads JJ to tell him that they need him back at the BAU. Yet, she tells them that the case that is happening over the weekend is a stalking one — it doesn’t require all hands on deck.

From here, Spencer’s social light starts to open up in a pretty interesting way. A chance encounter with a kid (who makes fun of his hair!) leads to him being approached by Maxine, a woman who first is concerned that her nephew is speaking with a grown man. Yet, after he tries to help her avoid a ticket and does a magic trick for the kid, it’s clear that there is at least some sort of bond there. The kid wants Reid to spend more time around them!

What this storyline could offer Reid is a chance to show a different side, and maybe experience the world through a different lens than he typically does. There’s no guarantee that he and Maxine will form a lasting relationship, but this is an opportunity for him to focus on something positive for a change. Remember that he’s carried with him the weight of his job, his feelings towards JJ, and also his mother’s diagnosis. He’s had so much on his plate that, at times, it’s been hard for him to focus on himself.

