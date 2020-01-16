Criminal Minds season 15 episode 4 promo: Is Garcia in danger?







We know that a good chunk of Criminal Minds season 15 episode 4 is going to revolve around these characters away from the job. Yet, there’s also a part of the upcoming “Saturday” that will feel a little bit more like a traditional episode of the long-running crime series. That’s what we’re focusing on here.

In the promo below, you can see a dire situation for one Penelope Garcia that seems to start, in part, with the character feeling threatened by someone on the internet. There’s a cyber-threat out there and, by the end of the episode, they may be set to do something horrific in real life. Garcia’s gotta protect herself, and within this episode we imagine that she’s going to just about everything that she can to ensure that nothing serious happens.

Before dealing with this threat (or maybe while it’s bubbling underneath the surface), you will see Garcia doing her part to help people trying to use hacking for good. That’s a part of her personal story, while you’ll also see Simmons get some help building a crib and Reid meeting a woman named Maxine, played by Rachel Leigh cook. It remains to be seen as to whether or not she is a love interest or there’s some brutal twist behind the scenes, but we know already that we want Spencer to be happy. Is that too much to ask after everything that he’s gone through? We definitely don’t think so.

In the end, we expect there to be a lot of fun within within episode, but Criminal Minds wouldn’t be the show that it is unless it finds a way to throw a little bit of danger at you. That’s why you should continue to expect a little bit of everything, basically at every occasion under the sun.

