Criminal Minds season 15 episode 4 spoilers: Rachel Leigh Cook to guest!







Criminal Minds season 15 episode 4 is set to air on CBS next week, and we’ve got a feeling it will be one for the ages. This is an installment we’ve wanted to see for some time, and for a number of different reasons.

For starters, the premise of “Saturday” is great — what do some of these characters do on their day off? How do they spend time relaxing? Some of the BAU team will still be together (they are close in real life!), whereas some other people will be apart. Yet, there may be a chance for them to come together still given that the odds of there being at least some case over the hour are fairly high. This show does have a tendency to make some stuff emerge out of nowhere.

Also, this episode is going to give you a chance to see none other than Rachel Leigh Cook in an important guest role. Could she be someone who helps Spencer get some personal happiness away from the job?

For some more thoughts on what’s ahead, check out the full Criminal Minds season 15 episode 4 synopsis:

“Saturday” – The members of the BAU enjoy a Saturday off in vastly different ways. While Rossi and Prentiss help Simmons assemble a new crib, Garcia leads a hacking competition, and Dr. Reid strikes up a conversation with a woman named Maxine (Rachel Leigh Cook), on a unique episode of CRIMINAL MINDS directed by original showrunner Ed Bernero, Wednesday, Jan. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Cook will be a longstanding love interest — it’s possible that she will be an adversary in the secret. (Yet, hasn’t the show already done this?) Having Bernero behind the scenes is an exciting endeavor, mostly because of the fact that this is Criminal Minds nodding towards its long-term legacy, while also telling a story that matters in 2020.

