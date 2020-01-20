Grey’s Anatomy season 16: More actors talk Justin Chambers’ exit







The past week and a half has been confusing, to say the least, when it comes to the future of Grey’s Anatomy. Justin Chambers is officially gone from the show, and while we’ve seen this sort of departure happen before, the circumstances make it so bizarre. His exit wasn’t announced until weeks after his final episode aired and, beyond just that, we still haven’t heard as to how it will be handled in the long-term. The hope here is that there are going to be some opportunities to learn about things soon, but nothing seems to be altogether guaranteed. After all, it’s not 100% clear if this is a decision that was made immediately after Chambers filmed his last episode or at some point down the road.

Now, we are at least hearing from a couple of different actors about their time on the series. Speaking via People Magazine on the red carpet for the SAG Awards, here is what Jake Borelli (who plays Schmidt) had to say on the subject:

“I mean that’s the hard part about Grey’s, people come and go … We had that happen with Jessica Capshaw and then before, and I think it’s like life, it ebbs and flows … You know, Alex Karev, the character, has been a massive part of the show for so long, so it’s going to be interesting being in the hospital without that force. So we’re excited to see what the rest of the season brings.”

Meanwhile, Jason George, who plays the part of Ben Warren on both Grey’s Anatomy and also the spin-off Station 19, added the following via the aforementioned publication:

“Sixteen seasons … he’s not the first person to leave the show and he won’t be the last … Sixteen seasons on the show, you have to solute that.”

We feel like this is going to be a pretty common response from a lot of people — departures are the nature of the beast with this show and you just have to be prepared for them. We’re sure that there are people who are going to miss him behind the scenes — there definitely are those who do watching at home.

Are you still shocked by the circumstances of Chambers’ exit from Grey’s Anatomy? Be sure to share in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

