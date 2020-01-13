Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 11 spoilers: Is Maggie quitting?







Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 11 comes bearing the title of “A Hard Pill to Swallow,” and there’s a lot of ground to cover. Because the first episode back on January 23 was a crossover with Station 19, there will probably be some focus on that. There may be a few Grey’s Anatomy-centric stories, but there’s a lot of different stuff that the series is going to have to take on.

Moving into episode 11, however, the focus will be back firmly on the members of the hospital itself. That means a chance to address some various storylines that were a part of the fall portion of the season — think in terms of what happened with Maggie and also Amelia potentially being pregnant with Owen’s baby. There is a lot of emotional stuff that still needs to unfold here, one way or another.

For a few more details all about what’s coming up, be sure to check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 11 synopsis:

“A Hard Pill to Swallow” – Richard finds out Maggie quit Grey Sloan and is concerned about how she’s handling the death of her patient who was her estranged cousin. Bailey returns to work after taking some personal time off, although Koracick doesn’t make her first day as easy as she’d like. Meanwhile, Meredith thinks she might miss DeLuca, and Amelia has an update for Link on her pregnancy on “Grey’s Anatomy” THURSDAY, JAN. 30 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.

Isn’t Koracick being a little harsh here, given what Bailey has been going through? It feels that way, and this is why one of our hopes for this episode is this — Tom deciding to not take out his pain on other people. There’s only so long that this sort of stuff is going to work.

