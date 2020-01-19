Doctor Who season 12 episode 4: Nikola Tesla, Thomas Edison, & aliens







Doctor Who season 12 episode 4 on Sunday night offered up an hour chock full of strangeness — but also enjoyment. We traveled back to the past this week as The Doctor did her part to help out Nikola Tesla, who was amidst so many great discoveries.

What’s the problem? Some of his discoveries also led to the arrival of aliens who wanted to use him. Aliens who could also find a way to hide themselves in plain sight. Tesla’s brilliance was both his greatest strength but also his most tremendous weakness. It caused him to become a threat.

As the episode heated up, the biggest order of business was Tesla doing whatever he could in order to ensure that he could stop the aliens from taking him or invading Earth. We saw a unique plan involving towers, one with some connections to modern-day wi-fi, as the goal was to use the power of electricity in one of the most innovative ways possible. It was about saving an era sure, but then also saving much of the future. The alien threat over time presented themselves in more non-humanoid forms, which were rather terrifying scorpion creatures. Their Queen continued to present herself as somewhat humanoid.

We had ourselves an intense final battle in the closing minutes and, for now, we like to think the message is that science won! It was no easy battle, but one where The Doctor and her friends (who were present here and there throughout) were resourceful enough to make things work.

The most important thing about tonight’s Doctor Who episode is simply this — that it was all sorts of entertaining. We appreciated the “it’s bigger on the inside” references with the Tardis, just we also appreciated the show’s presentation of Thomas Edison as a guy who gets way too much credit for work others contributed to. This was the show having a little bit of fun with history, while also being more accurate at times than some history books.

