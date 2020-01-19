Did Power season 6 episode 13 set the stage for Tommy spin-off?







Following Power season 6 episode 13 on Starz this weekend, can you make the case for a Tommy Egan spin-off show? At the moment, the possibility is there.

Just think about it like this: In the closing minutes of the episode tonight, Joseph Sikora’s character found himself taking off towards California rather than sticking around New York. He recognized that there were people left and right who wanted him dead. There was nothing left for him after seeing Ghost die and recognizing that Tariq wasn’t on his side anymore. He had to figure out where his future was going to lie and clearly, it was somewhere else. He had to prepare himself for that, however difficult that might be.

What we know about Tommy is that he’s a survivor, and provided that he makes it out to California, he will have an opportunity to do just that. Whether or not we get to see that is a different story. For now, though, it feels clear that Tommy probably won’t be a part of Power Book II: Ghost, given that there is no clear way to factor him into the equation if he’s in another part of the country.

Will there be a case made for Tommy to get his own show? If nothing else, you can argue that there’s a film that could happen. We’re not sure someone like Tommy can be redeemed, given that he’s a guy who has done so many bad things. Yet, we don’t think that Power is the sort of show that is all about whether or not characters are worthy of redemption. It’s just about seeing characters move through the world and take on one struggle after the next. Tommy’s one of the most dangerous people in this world, but regardless of whether you root for him, there’s no question that he’s compelling entertaining.

