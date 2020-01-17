The Bachelor spoilers: Kelsey Weier vs. Hannah Ann Sluss (again)







On Monday’s The Bachelor, be prepared for a little bit more of the same when it comes to feuds. The battle between Kelsey Weier and Hannah Ann Sluss began over champagne, and it’s the argument that just won’t die.

Of course, the irony is that champagne-gate really seems to be much ado about nothing. It feels more like the byproduct of production more so than anything either of the two women did, but Kelsey doesn’t want to let her anger go. Meanwhile, Hannah Ann poured some more gasoline on the fire by calling Kelsey a “bully” to Peter Weber.

In the sneak peek below (via People), you can see that Kelsey is (still) not too pleased about it. She feels as though the characterization of her as a “bully” is wrong, mostly because that is such a charged word. While she admits to saying some mean things towards Hannah Ann, there’s a difference between that and then actually being a bully. It’s all semantics, really — Hannah Ann feels like she’s being treated badly, and that’s the big sentiment that she’s tried to get across. While she could’ve been kinder to Kelsey after the original champagne incident, Kelsey eventually has to realize, as well, that perpetuating this feud is not going to do any good.

We’re surprised that these arguments are lasting more than a day, especially in the bizarre direction you see them in the sneak peek. Kelsey claims now that she doesn’t really even like champagne, and she’s not as upset about the original incident now as the aftermath. We do understand the latter, since being called a “bully” is going to be the thing that hurts her big-time in Peter’s eyes.

As for whether or not it keeps her from getting a rose, that is something we’re going to be finding out shortly…

Whose side are you on with this The Bachelor scandal, if it’s even that?

Be sure to share now in the comments

