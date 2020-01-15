The Bachelor spoilers: Demi Burnett’s Extreme Pillow Fight Club







Coming up on The Bachelor episode 3 on ABC Monday night, you’re going to have a chance to see all sorts of ridiculousness. Think in terms of the continuation of Kelsey vs. Hannah Ann, a feud that started one-sided but now has a lot of different layers. Meanwhile, there will be a one-on-one date within the hour, and then also the return of a familiar face in Demi Burnett.

At this point, it’s clear that the franchise loves having Demi as a part of the franchise. This is her fourth straight season that she’s making an appearance on, but this one will be brief. It seems like she’s mostly just there in order to introduce some of what’s coming. This seems to be one of those dates that is meant to be funny, but it’s always posible that one or two people are going to take this too far and despite that pillow-fighting needs to be some sort of contact sport. We’re prepared for that already, and for there to be some drama that surprises out of some corners of the story.

Want to get some other news all about what’s coming? Then be sure to check out the synopsis all about Demi’s portion of the episode below:

Special guest Demi Burnett surprises eight of the women with an early morning pillow fight. The bachelorettes, decked out in sexy sleepwear, get out all of their frustrations as they smack each other with fluffy pillows! Of course, no clash like this would be complete without Chris Harrison and iconic comic actor and Bachelor favorite Fred Willard offering the spirited blow-by-blow. New rivals emerge when one lady accuses the other of being a fake. Which will Peter believe?

Based on this alone, don’t expect Kelsey vs. Hannah Ann to be the only feud of the season. The more that some of this continues, the more we’re going to wonder if the series is going to consider doing another two-on-one date. We haven’t gotten these ALL of the time as of late, but why not bring them back now? There are few things more ridiculous than watching someone being abandoned on the middle of a deserted island.

