The Walking Dead: World Beyond spin-off premiere date revealed







The Walking Dead: World Beyond is coming onto AMC in 2020, and it’s nice to know that it’s going to have a great chance to kick things off.

Today, the network confirmed that on Sunday, April 12, you are going to have a chance to see the show premiere at 10:00 p.m. Eastern — following the final episode of The Walking Dead season 10. The objective here is simple, as the network wants to use the first show as a launching pad to the next.

What we know about this new show already is that, at its core, it’s all about young people experiencing the apocalypse from a different perspective. These are people who, despite the chaos of the outside world, have grown up in relative safety. Yet, they are going to end up facing this world and all of the different struggles that go along with it. It’s going to be a difficult thing for these characters to deal with all of a sudden, but in that way it’s a coming-of-age story.

For some more news on what to expect, take a look (via TVLine) at the logline:

Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead, on an important quest … Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other.”

Is this show going to be a success? It’s hard to say in advance, but we know that there are a wide array of challenges that it faces. Take, for starters, having to air at a time in which there is serious zombie fatigue. Yet, the reviews for season 10 of the flagship show have been fairly positive, and if early buzz here is strong, maybe that will be an asset. We do think that it helps World Beyond that it doesn’t feel like it’s trying to follow the same model as the other shows. One of the critiques that Fear the Walking Dead received in the early going was that it was trying a little bit too hard to go beat by beat in a way that was similar to the original show.

