The Walking Dead season 10 photo: What’s next for Michonne?







After its typical midseason hiatus, we know that The Walking Dead season 10 is going to be returning in February. With that, of course, will be a number of other exciting developments. We’re going to see what’s coming up on the other side of the big zombie horde reveal. Not only that, but we’re going to have a chance to see Michonne go on quite the journey with Virgil.

At the moment, we know that Michonne has embarked on a little bit of a solo trip with Virgil in order to help him obtain some answers. Yet, the irony is that on this journey, she may find some of her own.

What would cause Michonne to leave the communities, at least for the time being? That is one of the primary questions that we have coming into the season, and it’s something that the show has a limited amount of time to assess. At some point this season, Danai Gurira will depart, and we hope that it’s in a way that leaves the door open for more. Maybe that’s in the Rick Grimes movies, and maybe it’s on the series itself.

One of the other questions that we’re left to wonder here is whether or Virgil will still have a role after Michonne’s exit. While we don’t have an attachment to this character anywhere near what we do with Michonne, Kevin Carroll is a great actor. We were immensely excited to see him be a part of the series, and hopefully there’s some great stuff coming with him being a part of this universe once more. Time will tell how everything pans out!

