NCIS season 17 episode 14 spoilers: Torres fights for his life







If you were looking for an NCIS episode that gives Wilmer Valderrama some excellent material, episode 14 is it! “On Fire” (airing on January 28) is going to put both Torres and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) in a position that neither is familiar with, and that is being the victims rather than the investigators of a crime. The two are going to be attacked, and one question here is whether or not they know who attacked them. Yet, the other question is whether or not Nick will survive.

It may sound a little bit dramatic to frame the story in this way, but the NCIS season 17 episode 14 synopsis below is justification for us doing it in advance:

“On Fire” – After Torres and Bishop are victims of a hit-and-run, Torres fights for his life in the ICU, on NCIS, Tuesday, Jan. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Is this episode setting up a Wilmer Valderrama departure from the show? We’re sure that there will be those who want to speculate over that in advance. Yet, it feels a little bit weird for the writers to take out a main character like Torres right in the middle of a season. (Then again, it happened to Alex on Grey’s Anatomy, though that character isn’t dead as far as we know.) It’s fair to have concern on a show that killed off Caitlin Todd and pretended to kill off Ziva David, but we wouldn’t spend the next couple of weeks worrying. We’ve got faith in Torres.

Also, doesn’t Nick have a lot to fight for? He’s found himself a home and a family with NCIS, and that includes someone in Ellie who he’s come to care about. They’ve been building up that Bishop/Torres relationship for a while and this event, provided that Nick lives, could be the sort of thing that accelerates it. It’d force him to recognize further how much life is precious and that he can be harmed, even when you are an awesome agent who can take on all sorts of challenges.

