NCIS season 17 episode 13 promo: The evidence explodes

Based on the promo below, the #1 challenge for the team is trying to get to the bottom of an “accident” that may not be so. How do you put together the pieces of a puzzle when there is so little evidence? Whatever was out there seems to have been lost in the central explosion. Here’s what we know — a body was discovered at the testing site for an unmanned aerial vehicle. Something strange went down here, and it may have been the perfect frame job. Think of it as a way to make something appear as an accident when, in reality, it was not.

Is this one of those “perfect crime” scenarios? We have a hard time buying into that, mostly because we’ve come to know better from a show like this. There’s always a way for Gibbs and company to revolve things.

While the promo doesn’t mention it, we already know there’s another story coming up on the subject of Jimmy Palmer. He’s going to be looking for some help at the morgue, and that could lead to an exciting and/or rather humorous interview process as he tries his best to figure who is the right person to lend him a helping hand. We imagine that Jimmy wouldn’t bring on board just anyone — for us, we’d love it if he was to bring in someone who could recur and add a new flavor to the team here and there. After all, it’s been a while since we’ve really had a new face featured prominently in this world! Now could be a good time for it.

Where do you think the story is going entering NCIS season 17 episode 13?

