Eddie Murphy reflects on Saturday Night Live in new digital series

In the video below, you can see a new edition of Stories from the Show featuring none other than the legend Eddie Murphy. He clearly realizes how important his original run was more than 35 years ago to people — after all, it was equally important to himself. It allowed him to get into movies and become a cultural icon. Yet, he wasn’t always so popular there, and neither were a number of the other members of his cast.

As Murphy explains eloquently, he was a part of a new generation of the show and almost right away, viewers were resistant to him. They fired off all sorts of negativity in his direction and made him feel like he wasn’t as good as those who came before. Yet, he didn’t care as a young guy who was just thrilled to be on television doing what he wanted.

While some of the stories about Murphy being booed are pretty wild, nothing compares to hearing him open up about how he initially kept the job at one point just because he ate “dog food” on Weekend Update. It wasn’t actually dog food, but that secret was apparently guarded long enough that nothing happened to his employment status. He got a chance to stick around in this gig, and while he was gone from SNL for many years, it’s a thrill that he’s back. Not only that, but it feels like he’s not going to wait for 35 years to come back and do it again.

