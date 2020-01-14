Chicago Fire exclusive sneak peek: Firehouse conflict in the field!







On Wednesday night’s new episode of Chicago Fire (9:00 p.m. Eastern, NBC), you will have an opportunity to see some firehouse conflict. Sure, both Firehouse 51 and 20 may want the same thing in helping people in need … but they choose to go about it in some very different ways.

For a little more evidence on that very subject, just take a look at the exclusive sneak peek below. Here, you can see the continuation of both firehouses as they struggle with new jurisdictions. Casey, Severide, Brett, and Foster all collectively do their best to handle a situation on a snowy street, and seem to be making headway in helping those who desperately need it. Then, Firehouse 20 shows up led by Captain Delaney, who thinks his crew is more than capable of doing the job. There’s an argument that ensues, and the problem here is clear — there’s so much conflict that the emphasis isn’t on what is actually important. It’s a too many cooks/firefighters sort of situation that we don’t always seen on this show.

As recently established in our interview with executive producer Derek Haas, the Firehouse 20 crew is a different sort than who Casey and the rest of 51 have encountered in the past. They’re “glory hogs,” a group who loves to collect the big wins and boast about them in their own way. They may be incredible in terms of their skills but, in the end, saving lives is about more than just taking a win. We don’t expect a parade of sunshine and roses for these two firehouses no matter how long they are linked up.

Just remember this — the conflict between firehouses is going to get worse in this episode after 51 is forced to shack up over at Firehouse 20. Not only are they competing on the job, but they’ll also be spending time together in extremely-close quarters. It’s a great lens to view our longstanding firefighters, while also getting to meet new faces as well.

