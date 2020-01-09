Chicago Fire season 8 episode 11 spoilers: Off to Firehouse 20







Typically, crossovers on Chicago Fire happen one of the other shows in the greater One Chicago universe. Moving into season 8 episode 11 on NBC next week, it’s a little bit different. You’re going to be seeing the members of Firehouse 51 go off and spend some time at Firehouse 20. In order for this story to be successful, you almost have to imagine that there has been another show going on over there this whole time. 20 needs to have its own colorful characters from top to bottom, even if they aren’t necessarily likable.

Given that some of them could be paired off against the likes of Casey and Brett, it’s hard to imagine we’ll be rooting for all of them. Nonetheless, it’s still fun sometimes to have some characters to root against in this world — it adds to the overall picture of this show!

For a few more details now on what’s to come, we suggest that you check out the full Chicago Fire season 8 episode 11 synopsis now:

01/15/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A pest control problem forces the 51 team to temporarily bunk with Firehouse 20. All under the same roof, Casey clashes with Capt. Delaney while Foster, Kidd and Brett fear Capt. Leone has it out for them. Boden mulls a procedural overhaul. TV-14

This episode is going to be different for these characters, which we imagine you would expect given the circumstances. Everyone, more than likely, is used to their own routine and going through the various highs and lows of it. It’s different to be in a firehouse that is similar, and yet everything is in a different spot and you have all of these strange bedfellows. We don’t anticipate this lasting forever, but it could prove to be entertaining in the interim.

If nothing else, maybe this causes everyone in 51 to unify like never before — the folks over at Firehouse 20 aren’t enemies, but it’s fair to assume that the groups won’t always be on the same exact page.

