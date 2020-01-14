Why is Shameless ending with season 11? Showtime boss explains







Today, there was some rather-sad news that came down when it comes to Showtime’s Shameless — after all, season 11 is going to be the final one. We’re going to be seeing the curtain drop on the Gallaghers, and with that, we have mixed emotions and then some. From one vantage point, it’s easy to be grateful for a show that stuck around for more than a decade. However, at the same exact time we do think that there is so much more the writers could have done.

So why end the show now? Well, from a Showtime perspective, a lot of this seems to have to do with the network coming to a revelation that there wasn’t a whole lot more story to tell. Speaking (via Deadline) while at the TCA Winter Press Tour, here is what network co-president Gary Levine had to say:

“Shameless has been such a great performer for us, and we just felt like, 11 seasons is a big fat number … John and his people refresh it each year, and it still gets a huge audience for us as well as for that streaming services that runs our reruns (Netflix). We just felt it was time, and we also liked the idea of giving John [Wells] and Co. a chance to end it well, to be able to aim for that landing.”

So, in the end, the decision to end Shameless revolves largely around Showtime coming to a recognition that all things must end. It’s true that the viewership since Emmy Rossum’s departure has declined, but at the same time, did you really expect anything different? She was a big part of the show! We think there could have been another couple of seasons beyond season 11, but this is a move in order to end it with a bang rather than a whimper — there is also a chance for us to see Rossum again, at least in theory. There’s no guarantee of anything but we have to think the interest will be there.

Shameless will return with season 11 this summer, where it will be paired this time around with On Becoming a God in Central Florida. This is a move meant mostly to help buoy that show.

