Shameless season 10 episode 11 spoilers: Ian, Mickey, & changes







Shameless season 10 episode 11 is coming next week on showtime and the first thing we gotta say is this — we’re almost to the end of the season! We’re inching closer to the finish line and that means changes for a wide array of characters. For Ian and Mickey, that means the story potentially moving closer towards the two of them figuring things out. There is no confirmation on that very subject, but it seems like the show may want to end on a slightly more positive note.

Meanwhile, Debbie has some more question marks when it comes to the future of her own romantic life — which, for the record, is about as messy as messy can get. She’s got some issues all around him and, when the dust settles, there’s no sign as to when some of the craziness is going to start calming down.

Below, CarterMatt has the official Shameless season 10 episode 11 synopsis with some more news when it comes to what lies ahead:

Frank finds a cushy place to make his new home; Lip gets cold feet when Tami moves forward with a plan for their future; Ian sees a new side of Mickey; Debbie’s love triangle reaches a breaking point.

There’s a lot of exciting stuff that we’re going to have a chance to see coming up in this episode but, in the end, remember this: Nothing is going to be altogether settled as of yet. The finale is entitled “Gallavich!,” which is almost certainly welcome news for some ‘shippers out there. There isn’t too much information out there for it, but there will be some fireworks all over the place. We’d like to see happiness for some of the kids, but for Frank? It’s really hard to see a story moving in a direction that is anywhere close to stable. This is a guy who lives and surrounds himself in a near-constant sheen of chaos. It’s how he lives and operates; it’s hard to imagine this world without it for him.

