NCIS season 17 episode 12 sneak peeks: Another look at ‘Flight Plan’







NCIS season 17 episode 12 is just around the corner and within “Flight Plan,” there is another notable mystery to be explored. This is an episode that will kick things off with a missing pilot and it’s up to the team to figure out what happened. Yet, it’s a difficult situation that the team finds themselves in.

In the first sneak peek, you get a little of suspicion swirling around the question of what may have happened to the pilot. Did she take her own life, or did something else come up? It seems as though she was well-regarded among most of her military colleagues but, at the same time, there could have been something darker underneath the surface. Like Gibbs says, there isn’t really a “type” for someone who may inflict harm on themselves.

Meanwhile, in the second sneak peek you see several agents doing their part to look for clues on the beach. It does seem as though the pilot stored away some stuff — and it definitely doesn’t appear as though she’s dead. There’s something larger going on here and this should serve as the foundation to just about everything that is happening after the fact.

We’re anticipating already that this NCIS episode will be one that is much more in the traditional format — there’s a mystery, and then the rest of the team will do everything that they can in order to get results. We don’t know how much we’re going to be seeing various mentions of Ziva in here — she just left on this past episode, and it would at least be nice to know if she could get back to her family okay. (Granted, we’d much rather see them, but there’s no verification that we will see that. As a matter of fact, we’re skeptical.)

