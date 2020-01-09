NCIS season 17 episode 12 photo: Gibbs & the team hit the beach!







NCIS has just unveiled some of the first photos from season 17 episode 12, and they include a setting that you don’t see all that often on the show. Within this episode, you’re going to have a chance to see Gibbs and some other team members arriving on the beach!

So what are they doing there? We don’t think it’s going to be that much of a surprise that it’s revolving around the case of the week. The team is going to be doing what they can to resolve a case that starts with a fighter-jet crash and a vanishing pilot. Eventually, though, this story could evolve and turn into a tale of a fugitive. There’s a lot of mystery still out there within this episode, but we imagine that the team is off at the beach looking for some clues.

For those curious, NCIS spent a little bit of time filming at a Southern California beach near the end of November, preparing for this episode to air long in advance. This is a pretty substantial detour from where the show typically films in Santa Clarita — the majority of their sets are located there, but occasionally you see the show venture off to a few different locations here and there.

While it does not appear as though Ziva David is going to be appearing in this episode, we’re at least hoping that there is some sort of mention of her. We’d love to see a reunion with her and her family, but we’re a little worried that’s not going to happen now that she has walked away from the office and (seemingly) wrapped her time on the show.

