NCIS season 17 episode 12 promo: A runaway fighter pilot?







NCIS season 17 episode 12 is airing on CBS next week, and it both looks and feels very different than anything that we’ve seen lately. After the emotional saga involving Ziva and the death of Sahar, it feels like the writers are going to be bringing us a little bit closer to what the show typically is — new missions for all of the team to take on, and hopefully, some surprise twists and turns along the way.

In the promo at the bottom of this article, you can get a slight sense as to what’s coming up. This is the story, in part, about a fugitive — and it’s one that seems to be causing the team all sorts of problems. Are they a fighter pilot? Given their ability to jump in a plane and fly away, it does feel like they possess the skills of one.

What makes this episode exciting is that it feels almost like an action movie, and that’s not a tone that this particular show takes on all that often. The vast majority of the time, this show has a little bit more of a whodunnit approach while NCIS: Los Angeles tackles more of the action. We’re anticipating that there are a few fun surprises in here, and if the show does want to get more of an action-movie vibe on-screen, we could get it via Bishop training with Odette. However, there’s no confirmation that this is going to happen within the near future.

Just remember this if you’re upset about the lack of a Ziva – Tony reunion at the moment — just because there isn’t one now doesn’t mean that it will stay that way forever.

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS season 17 episode 12?

