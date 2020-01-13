Shameless renewed for season 11, will be final season







There’s some more news today coming out about Shameless, but we absolutely think it qualifies as bittersweet. After all, today Showtime confirmed that the series is going to be coming back for what will be its 11th and final season.

Do we think that this is a series that could have lasted forever? Absolutely, especially given the total level of content that was present here. Yet, at the same exact time all shows do come to a close, and this is already a banner series for the network and one that lasted longer than any of their other major scripted shows liked Dexter, Homeland, Ray Donovan, or Weeds.

In a statement confirming the big news today, Showtime Networks President of Entertainment Gary Levine had the following to say:

“The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history … While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn’t be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately ‘Shameless’ conclusion.”

Meanwhile, executive producer John Wells also went so far as to say the following:

“I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless. It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”

So how will the series come to a close? We imagine that there will be a lot of comedy wedged in here but, at the same time, a few more wins for some of the main characters. We’re not sure that someone like Frank Gallagher is really altogether capable of changing. Yet, at the same time we’re seeing signs that characters like Lip and Ian could find some happiness. We want to believe in better things for Debbie, Carl, and Liam as well. It’d be great to see Fiona again, but that is far from a sure thing.

