God Friended Me season 2 episode 12 sneak peek: Is Cara back on board?







God Friended Me season 2 episode 12 is arriving this weekend, and all signs point to it being enormously important! Just think of it like this — this may be an opportunity to get answers on the God Account, once and for all. (There’s no guarantee that those answers will be found, but the story at the moment is absolutely enticing.)

Let’s recount how we got here — Miles learned recently that an old friend of Arthur’s, someone who he helped to save in the military way back when, could be the person behind the Account. He could even meet him at his father’s wedding this weekend! Yet, before that happens there is another Friend Suggestion that Miles must cater to, and it seems as though Cara is ready and willing to help out again.

For some more updates on God Friended Me in video form, remember to check out some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have some other news coming up soon.

So why is she thinking about this differently than she once did? Based on this sneak peek, it seems like some of it has to do with the idea that she and Miles are nearing the end of the journey. She doesn’t want to penalize Friend Suggestions for what happened with her stepfather, and she also does want to help Miles figure out who is behind the Account. After all, couldn’t this be a way for the two to be together again?

Of course, and is often the case with this show, there are a few unforeseen issues. This time around, one of them is that the God Account seems to be eager to bring them around people who make them think that they’re not supposed to be together. Are they going to defy the God Account, and is doing that an altogether wise choice? We’ll learn more about that in due time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on the next God Friended Me episode now!

What do you want to see when it comes to God Friended Me season 2 episode 12?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around for additional news regarding the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







