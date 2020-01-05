God Friended Me season 2 episode 12 spoilers: ‘BFF’ hopes







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on God Friended Me season 2 episode 12? Then prepare yourself for “BFF,” an installment airing next week at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Given the show’s focus on social media, we do think that it makes a certain degree of sense for them to use this as an episode title. Also, friendship and camaraderie is one of the most important parts of the show. Miles and Cara were friends before they were together romantically, and the bond between Miles and Rakesh is one of the most important parts of the show.

Is the idea of a BFF tied somehow into the Friend Suggestion of the Week? More than likely, the answer to this is “yes” … but CBS is letting out a whole lot of information about this episode in advance. There is no synopsis available as of right now, but we can go ahead and tell you this: Episode 12 will be the final installment of God Friended Me until February, more than likely February 16. Think about the schedule for a moment — January 19 is the AFC Championship Game, January 26 is the Grammys, February 2 is the Super Bowl, and February 9 is the Oscars. There isn’t a whole lot of room in there for new episodes.

Yet, the advantage of waiting until February 16 after “BFF” is simple: You’re going to get a run of episodes leading up to the end of the season.

