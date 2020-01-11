Grey’s Anatomy season 16: Ellen Pompeo talks Justin Chambers’ exit







For the first time since the shocking Grey’s Anatomy news came out yesterday about Justin Chambers’ exit, Ellen Pompeo has spoken out. This is a serious loss for the show, but also a major loss for her. Chambers has been a part of this series since the start, and Alex Karev and Meredith Grey were the only two original interns still on the show. Now, Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. are the only remaining original cast members.

The news is still sudden for us, but the cast and crew have been processing it for a while already. It’d be fascinating to be a fly on the wall for the discussions around Justin’s exit, especially since it did come about so suddenly. Nonetheless, it still seems like there’s a lot of care behind the scenes.

For some more video reaction on the subject of Justin’s exit, be sure to watch at the bottom of this article. Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full Grey’s Anatomy playlist for more.

Check out Pompeo’s message below — it may be short, but it does make her point fairly clear.

Truer words have never been spoken @VanityFair 💔 https://t.co/KgoCS9TeVU — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 11, 2020

Ellen’s message is simple: The show is losing one of its most important people, and at a time when everything seemed to be going Alex’s way. He had an incredible job, and in some ways, it’s remarkable he got it at this point in his life. He also had a marriage to someone he loved in Jo that has a number of questions all around it now. There has been no word on the future of that character at the moment but remember this — with the Grey’s Anatomy return and Station 19 premiere coming up a little bit later this month, there will certainly be opportunities to get to know some of this a little bit better.

In the end, remember this: We’re going to have emotional moments aplenty on the series moving forward. There have been some beforehand, and there will certainly be some after he has gone.

Related News – Read what Chambers had to say about his exit, in the event you haven’t already

What are you feeling today about Justin Chambers’ Grey’s Anatomy exit?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







