Justin Chambers leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Dr. Alex Karev







There is some breaking news when it comes to the world of Grey’s Anatomy — Justin Chambers will be departing after season 15. It’s shocking, but at the same time it’s also hard to blame the actor. He’s been a part of the series from the very beginning and eventually, it made sense for him to want to look in some other directions.

In confirming the news today, here is some of what Chambers had to say via Deadline:

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years … For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time. As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

As for how Dr. Alex Karev will depart the world of the series, we imagine that it’s possible he will remain over at Pac-North and the series will shift away from that as a primary setting. Meanwhile, he could head elsewhere, but then that poses challenges as to the future of Camilla Luddington as Jo. We’d like to see her be able to stick around on the series, but then that could mean questions for the future of Jo and Alex, as well. There are a lot of different things to sort through, and we’ll have some answers to that in due time.

For now, let’s just salute Chambers on a brilliant run, as his departure does mean that Pompeo, Pickens, and Wilson are the final remaining original cast members.

What do you think about Justin Chambers leaving Grey’s Anatomy with season 16?

