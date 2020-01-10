Giacomo Gianniotti not leaving Grey’s Anatomy, DeLuca role







If you’re wondering about some cryptic Instagram Stories posts from Grey’s Anatomy star Giacomo Gianniotti, it’s certainly fair. In them, the actor talked about a big loss in his career and feelings of disappointment, which led to questions aplenty regarding whether or not he was leaving the long-running show.

Story-wise, we would even understand the argument at the moment. DeLuca’s relationship with Meredith Grey has been on the rocks for a little while now, and there hasn’t been any clear evidence of a reconciliation. The character is obviously about more than just a romantic bond, but characters have certainly departed the show for less over the years.

Now, here’s the good news — according to TV Guide, there are no plans at the moment for Giacomo to leave the show. That doesn’t mean that he is staying around forever, but that’s where things stand at the moment. We’ll at least have the character for the immediate future and we’ll see where things go from there. We definitely do think medically, there is a lot to explore with him continuing to advance his career; meanwhile, we’re also excited to see how everything unfolds here.

In terms of his romantic relationship with Meredith, there could also prove to be a surprising source of competition now. Dr. Cormac Hayes is slated to be around for at least the immediate future, and given that he arrived at the hospital via Cristina Yang’s own recommendation, he is someone Meredith could be inclined to grow closer to. Like with DeLuca, though, Meredith is about more than just a love interest, so we’re prepared to see this story balanced out more over time.

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy will resume airing on January 23 — no matter what happens from here, at least you won’t be waiting all that long to check it out.

