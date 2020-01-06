Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 10 spoilers: Amelia’s debate







There are two different schools of thought when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 10 on Thursday, January 23. There may be one group of people who are excited about the Station 19 crossover component. Meanwhile, there may also be another group who are excited to get updates on a few other big storylines, as well.

If you do want to see how the Station 19 premiere leads into this one, be sure to visit the link here. For the sake of not being repetitive, we’re not going to spend too much time here breaking down the situation in Joe’s Bar. Instead, we want to break down a few of the Grey’s Anatomy-only stories within this episode, which carries with it the title of “Help Me Through the Night.”

Check out the official Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 10 synopsis below with some more news as to what is coming up next:

Following the car crash at Joe’s Bar and subsequent rescue efforts led by the Station 19 firefighters, Grey Sloan doctors work through the night to save the lives of their colleagues. Meanwhile, Amelia worries about sharing her pregnancy revelation with Link. Owen and Teddy take a big step, and Bailey deals with grief over her recent loss.

The Amelia story is one that could have huge ramifications on her future — she recognizes that her baby may be Owen’s, and telling Link could cause problems for their relationship. We like to think that it wouldn’t, but these are situations that are hard to really understand and unravel before you see them on TV. We want to say that we’re a little more optimistic about Owen and Teddy … or at least we’d like to say that. The truth here is that we see a situation unfolding where Owen seems ready to move forward with Teddy, only to realize soon after the fact that he and Amelia are expecting a baby. Then, everything gets crazy once more.

