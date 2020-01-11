The Bachelor star Madison Prewett finds herself in silly Instagram drama







Typically, it takes a while during a season of The Bachelor before we find ourselves with a controversy. Luckily, this one involving Madison Prewett isn’t as sketchy as others. We actually find it pretty hilarious.

So how did all of this begin? Well, it started with Madison posting a photo on her Instagram (you know, the money-making machine for most of the contestants on this show), and then commenting on said photo in the third person. That led to people speculating that she had started her own fan account and was using it to comment on her own pictures. The audacity! The idea of this is so absurd, but also fits perfectly in line with what you would expect from the show.

For some more discussion on The Bachelor, check out more thoughts on what’s to come at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more news coming that you don’t want to miss.

Yet, the moment that we heard a little bit about this controversy, it was hard to imagine that it was necessarily accurate. Why would Madison be such a fan of herself? Also, why should we need to? Judging from the fact that she got the first one-on-one date of the season, she’s probably going to be around for a while and with that, she’s get plenty of fans of her own. She could even be a contender to win the season and, if that’s the case, she’ll easily get hundreds of thousands of followers. Who needs to create another account to compliment you in an artificial world?

Anyway, one of Prewett’s friends eventually stepped up as the guilty party, claiming that she was responsible for the gaffe since she was helping to run her account previously and forgot to change the login. Seems like a reasonable-enough explanation, though there will be those who choose not to believe it — mostly because the original explanation is funnier.

No matter, this is one of those Bachelor scandals that should fade into the night quickly. This is know Kelley cheating at the group date or Blake partying it up at Stagecoach. Also, remember the drama that was teased in the premiere!

Related News – Check out more scoop on episode 2!

Do you think there’s something at all here to this Madison Prewett silliness — or, is it just that? Be sure to share in the comments! (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







