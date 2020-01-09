The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: The arrival of champagne-gate







As we prepare for The Bachelor episode 2 on ABC Monday night, there are a lot of different things to expect. Take, for example, one of the more ridiculous cocktail party controversies that we’ve seen in some time. It already even has a name, and that’s before it even airs — champagne-gate.

So what’s going to happen here? Let’s just say that it revolves around one of Peter Weber’s contestants in Kelsey, who finds her plans revolving around a special champagne falling apart entirely. For some more discussion on that subject, be sure to view the full The Bachelor episode 2 synopsis:

Kelsey has plans on popping a special bottle of champagne with Peter only to see her dream scheme blown up by one of the front runners, setting off a conflict that will be known in Bachelor lore as “Champagne-gate.” Who will survive and get a rose and who gets swept away in the drama?

However, when eight fashionable bachelorettes strut their stuff on a star-studded runway as models in a fashion show for REVOLVE, the online fashion phenomenon, jealousy reigns supreme and the claws come out. Celebrity judges Carson Kressley, the original “Queer Eye” fashion expert, and television personality and legendary model Janice Dickinson decide who wore and walked it the best. The insecure runner-up has a complete meltdown, but will she have the last laugh? The evening ends with an explosive after-party, where rivals try to get the better of one another with Peter and more than one woman is left in tears.

We do think that this controversy feels a little bit contrived, mostly because it’s hard to imagine that another woman would deliberately steal someone’s champagne and use it for a stunt in front of Peter instead. If that actually happens, it could prove to be one of the more ridiculous controversies that we end up seeing on the show.

We know that there are also questions aplenty regarding Hannah Brown, but it feels like a sure thing that she’ll be exiting before long. She was on Dancing with the Stars, after all!

What do you want to see on The Bachelor episode 2?

