NCIS season 17 episode 13 photo: McGee, Torres’ new case







Earlier this week, we shared the first details about NCIS season 17 episode 13, a story entitled “Sound Off.” Now, we’ve got a first-look photo to accompany this!

In the image above, you can see Wilmer Valderrama (Torres) and Sean Murray (McGee) seemingly on the scene with William R. Moses, who is playing the part of Edison Geary. One thing that is rather curious is that Moses has played a character on the series before, all the way back in one of its earlier seasons. This is far from the first time that this is happened, though, as long-running shows often want to just take advantage of quality actors and use them as much as they can.

It looks as though Torres and McGee are working within some sort of warehouse setting, and Geary may be the boss of whatever operation is going on there. After all, he’s sporting a suit while McGee and Torres are in their standard work uniforms.

For some more NCIS video coverage, be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our NCIS playlist to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

As reported already, this episode also has a notable guest star in the form of Switched at Birth alum Katie Leclerc. Her specific role in the case remains to be seen, but this feels on the surface to be more of a standard, case-of-the-week episode of NCIS than much of what we had to see with the Ziva arc. There could be a few long-term stories sprinkled in there, but we’ll have to take more of a wait-and-see approach with some of them.

Remember that this episode of NCIS is airing on Tuesday, January 21 — it wouldn’t be a shock if this is the final one for the month of January, as the series could take a week off to regroup before moving into some of its February sweeps installments. Odds are, the NCIS writers have some great stuff planned for that as well.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now regarding next week’s new NCIS episode!

What do you most interested in seeing on NCIS season 17 episode 13?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







