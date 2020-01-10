Power season 6: Courtney Kemp shows off Book II: Ghost progress







We know that there are still four episodes of Power season 6 to come on Starz, but there’s no harm in looking ahead!

In a new post on Instagram, you do get a rather good sense of what executive producer Courtney Kemp is up to plotting the future of the Power Book II: Ghost spin-off series. She showcases a lot of what she’s been up to over the past year, and there are a number of scripts/plans in there for Book II alongside the flagship show! It’s kind of curious that episode 8 is present alongside the first few episodes, but maybe that’s a sign that production is planning ahead towards the end of the spin-off’s first season while also taking some stuff on in the early going.

Like we explain in the video below (after you check that out, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our Power playlist), Starz has kept things shockingly under a heavy lock and key for the spin-off. They haven’t shared all that much in the way of what’s coming on it. There aren’t a whole lot of details about either the story or the cast. Mary J. Blige is the only confirmed cast member, though there are rumors aplenty that it could involve Tariq. Originally, there were reports that it could be a prequel series, but that still feels like a strange thing for the show to do given its title. Why would the second “book” take place before the first?

Our theory on why there is so much secrecy about the series is that it has a thing or two to do with just how much the story could be tied to the end of Power itself. It makes sense to keep things under wraps if the end of this show could, on some level, give away what’s going to be coming up down the road. There’s still a good chance viewers will check it out, even if they don’t know about the story in advance. (Granted, Tariq is a polarizing character if he’s set to be the lead, but there may be other reasons to watch, as well.)

What do you want Power Book II: Ghost to be about?

View this post on Instagram A lot can happen in a year A post shared by COURTNEY KEMP (@courtneyakemp) on Dec 31, 2019 at 1:59pm PST

