Power season 6 episode 12 promo analysis: Who has a plan?







Power season 6 episode 12 is entitled “He Always Wins,” and we have a good sense already that this episode is going to be chaotic. It has to be when you think about where the show is right now and also where we’re going.

The title quote, per the promo that aired following Sunday’s new episode, comes via Tasha. She makes this big proclamation while likely being frustrated over how Ghost gets out of almost every situation. (Note: She says this, almost surely, before the character gets shot.) We think that there will be multiple characters coming to her soon, looking desperately for some sort of crack in Ghost’s armor and hoping that she can be the one to point it out. Whether or not that is possible, however, is something that remains to be seen.

Paz will be the focus of a lot of the episode, and the promo seemingly shows her doing her best to warn Ramona that Ghost isn’t what she thinks. Yet, notice that you never see Ramona and Paz in the same frame together, which means that it’s possible that the promo is intentionally misleading. You do see Warner in the promo and we know already that Paz is going to try and make an arrangement with him to pin the murder of Angela on James. Unfortunately, something will get in the way.

There’s also this line from Ramona — “there are some people who are just unstoppable.” The way that she says this is somewhat chilling, almost as though she’s fine embracing Ghost’s darker edges if it helps her advance her own career. Of course, she could also see this as a challenge and something that she could use in order to defeat him … if the right information is handed to her. We think that it’s easy to proclaim that Ramona is somehow involved, but what would the motive here.

