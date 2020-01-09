Death in Paradise season 9 episode 2 spoilers: The art studio murder







Following tonight’s big premiere, are you ready to see what’s coming up on Death in Paradise season 9 episode 2? There’s another murder in Saint Marie (can you really be surprised?), and this one raises all sorts of questions as to who would want to ensure that an artist was dead. It doesn’t feel like the sort of crime that would need to be committed per se and yet, there was clearly someone out there desperate to ensure that it happened.

One of the things that makes this show so exciting is simply watching the pieces come together — what can Jack Mooney do when there isn’t a whole lot of evidence pointing in a single direction? That’s something that will be very much explored within this episode, as will be the presence of additional suspects as the mystery progresses. This will feel very much like a traditional case on the show, but with a few little tweaks thrown in here and there.

Want some other insight? Then go ahead and check out the full Death in Paradise season 9 episode 2 synopsis below:

D.I. Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) and the team are called out to an art studio on Saint Marie when acclaimed artist, Donna Harman (Louise Brealey), is found dead having been left in her workshop alone.

Suspicion immediately falls on the only three people close to the crime, Anthony (Caleb Frederick), Max (Alexander Vlahos) and Sandrine (Vivienne Acheampong) but with no one entering the studio between the time Donna returned to start on her next masterpiece and being found dead, the scene paints a tricky picture.

Only a solitary can of ‘Boomting’ seems to hold the answer but with the added complication of Donna’s art dealer, Patti Grenson (Barbara Flynn) and an art collector, Terry Minto (Matt King), entering the fray, the team find it hard to piece the investigation together.

Meanwhile, Jack is confused by his unexpected but blossoming feelings for Anna (Nina Wadia).

If you’re looking for a storyline to last beyond just the events of this episode, more than likely you’re going to find it through Jack and Anna. We see things continue to build and grow over time for these characters.

