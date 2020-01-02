Death in Paradise season 9 premiere date, Outlander actress to appear







Is there a better time for Death in Paradise season 9 to premiere than January? It’s hard to imagine it, given that this is a show about escapism. Sure, an island where people die all the time is not altogether desirable, but the scenery is beautiful and the mysteries pretty great. Death in Paradise is the perfect winter getaway, and we’re pleased to note that it will be back on BBC One before you know it. After all, new episodes are arriving in just one week!

Be prepared for the Death in Paradise season 9 premiere on Thursday, January 9 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and with a story that is actually going to pick up on New Year’s Eve. Not only that, but there’s a notable guest star as well — Nell Hudson! The Outlander and Victoria actress will be appearing in a prominent role as someone who could be tied to a murder case. Let’s just say that it revolves around a party with a rather-unexpected end.

For some more info, just take a look at the synopsis below:

We’re back to the sun-soaked Caribbean for New Year’s Eve, where Aaron McCormack (Elliot Cowan) and his wife Vanessa (Amanda Hale) are set to enjoy an evening of festivities at Aaron’s company Cariba Airways, alongside his employees, including Aaron’s assistant Tabatha (Nell Hudson).

Aaron heads to the party alone, but celebrations quickly come to a halt when Vanessa is found stabbed – all while Aaron is doing the rounds at the party. D.I Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon), along with his trusted team of D.S. Madeleine Dumas (Aude Legastelois-Bidé), Officer JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare) and Officer Ruby Patterson (Shyko Amos), are quickly on the scene, but are welcomed by some inconclusive CCTV footage and an eerie message left by a perpetrator in a devil mask.

When Charles Crabtree (Adrian Edmondson) witnesses a further attack by the same masked murderer on Donald McCormack (Samuel West), the estranged brother of Aaron, the team is baffled. As another cryptic message found at the second crime scene, and each suspect is found to have an alibi, the team struggle to find who is behind this joint attack on the siblings – and why.

Meanwhile, Jack continues to get into the swing of island life at the local dance hall, but surprises himself when he finds a new dance partner.

So while there will be darkness aplenty within the premiere, there will be fun — consider this first episode a nice foundation to a lot of different crazy events that could be coming up after the fact. If you love the world of Death in Paradise, there’s a lot of great stuff to anticipate here.

